Economic Confidential - Maryam Abacha Varsity Founder, Prof. Adamu Gwarzo, Donates 1m for Stranded Nigerian Medical Student in Russia The Founder of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, MAAUN, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has donated the sum of N1 million to Usman ...



News Credibility Score: 99%