AON raises alarm of airlines closing down as aviation fuel hits N714 per liter
The Street Journal  - The high operating cost being experienced by operators in the aviation industry may force three airlines shut down in the next few weeks, the Chairman, of Air Peace, Allen Onyema has warned.

2 hours ago
