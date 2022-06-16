Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reps want all open manholes in FCT covered — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, to immediately cover all open manholes in the territory as it posed grave danger to persons and property. This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Musa ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

