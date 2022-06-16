Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How combining politics with struggle for child affected my marriage - Banky W
The Nation  -  
Nigerian musician-turned-politician, Banky W, has recounted how his marriage to Adesua Etomi endured difficult moments in 2019.
He spoke during the latest episode of #WithChude, the podcast hosted by Chude Jideonwo.
The ‘Strong Thing’ ...

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How struggle for child, politics affected my marriage – Banky W Daily Trust:
How struggle for child, politics affected my marriage – Banky W
How Struggle For Child, Politics Affected My Marriage – Banky W Information Nigeria:
How Struggle For Child, Politics Affected My Marriage – Banky W
How My Political Ambition Affected My Marriage – Banky W The Will:
How My Political Ambition Affected My Marriage – Banky W
Banky W Reveals How Combining Politics With Struggle For Child Affected His Marriage GL Trends:
Banky W Reveals How Combining Politics With Struggle For Child Affected His Marriage
How Combining Politics With Struggle For Child Affected My Marriage – Singer, Banky W Reveals Naija on Point:
How Combining Politics With Struggle For Child Affected My Marriage – Singer, Banky W Reveals
How Combining Politics With Struggle For Child Affected My Marriage - Singer, Banky W Reveals Tori News:
How Combining Politics With Struggle For Child Affected My Marriage - Singer, Banky W Reveals


   More Picks
1 Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Abducted wife of Niger State APC chairman regains freedom after payment of ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 PFN moves against Muslim-Muslim ticket, begins operation show your PVC in church - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m - 247 U Reports, 17 hours ago
5 Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child- Tonto Dikeh advises single mothers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Enugu State Gets Brand New University As NUC Approves State University Of Medical And Applied Science (SUMAS) Igbo- Eno, Enugu - CKN Nigeria, 20 hours ago
7 Pastor defrauded me N36.5m, 88-year-old woman tells court — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
8 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
9 Mayorkun Shares New Single 'Certified Loner (No Competition) - Not Just OK, 13 hours ago
10 House of reps member, Shina Peller dumps APC after losing 2023 senatorial ticket - The Street Journal, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info