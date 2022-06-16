Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: Real reason I chose Okowa as my running mate - Atiku
Daily Post
- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said he was in search of a credible vice presidential candidate who has the
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Why I chose Okowa as my running mate - Atiku
Channels Television:
Why I Chose Okowa As My Running Mate – Atiku
Vanguard News:
Why I chose Okowa as my running mate - Atiku
The Punch:
Full speech: Why I picked Okowa as my running mate -Atiku
Fresh Reporters:
2023 presidency: Real reason I chose Okowa as my running mate – Atiku
News Breakers:
2023: Why I Chose Okowa As My Running Mate – Atiku
The New Diplomat:
2023: Atiku Lists Reasons For Choosing Okowa As Running Mate [Full Speech]
Politics Nigeria:
Atiku reveals Major Reason for picking Okowa over Wike [FULL SPEECH]
Tori News:
Atiku Reveals Reasons For Picking Okowa As VP Candidate (Full Speech)
More Picks
1
“Don’t rip me” — Portable calls out Burna Boy for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
2
Rivers woman sells sister’s child for N600,000, police arrest suspects -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
3
Ekiti Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Poll -
Channels Television,
24 hours ago
4
2023 elections will be shifted, churches, mosques need security – Primate Ayodele -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
5
Senatorial Seat: I Won’t Withdraw For Lawan, Machina Insists -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
6
Sinners are those making laws in Nigeria - Bishop Kukah -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Ignore 'manipulated' viral video, Wike'll never leave PDP - Aide -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
''Check on Wike...' 'Wike would have been a better option''- Nigerians react as Atiku picks Okowa as his running mate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Special Assistant To Akwa Ibom Governor & Actor, Moses Armstrong Arrested For R3pe | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...