Sinners are those making laws in Nigeria - Bishop Kukah
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev. Mathew Hassan Kukah has said that democracy is not developing at the right pace in Nigeria because those making the laws are benefiting from the system.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

