Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Owo massacre: We 'll prevent repeat of Owo attack — S/West Amotekun Commanders vow
News photo Vanguard News  - The Commanders of the South West Security Network codenamed Amotekun, have vowed not to allow the repeat of the terrorists attack at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Amotekun Commanders Vows To Forestall Repeat Of Owo Attack Leadership:
Amotekun Commanders Vows To Forestall Repeat Of Owo Attack
We The Punch:
We'll prevent repeat of Owo attack - Amotekun
We’ll continue to secure Southwest — Amotekun Commanders Nigerian Tribune:
We’ll continue to secure Southwest — Amotekun Commanders
Amotekun vows to forestall terror attack in Southwest The Nation:
Amotekun vows to forestall terror attack in Southwest
We’ll prevent repeat of Owo attack – Amotekun News Breakers:
We’ll prevent repeat of Owo attack – Amotekun


   More Picks
1 OPEC Report Shows Crude Oil Production Dropped In Nigeria, Six Other Countries - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
2 Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m - 247 U Reports, 14 hours ago
4 Enugu State Gets Brand New University As NUC Approves State University Of Medical And Applied Science (SUMAS) Igbo- Eno, Enugu - CKN Nigeria, 17 hours ago
5 Pastor defrauded me N36.5m, 88-year-old woman tells court — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
6 Alleged domestic abuse: Absence of judge stalls Osinachi’s husband’s case - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
8 Abuja queues: Buhari approves freight rate increase for fuel transporters - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 PFN moves against Muslim-Muslim ticket, begins operation show your PVC in church - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
10 Why I stepped down for Tinubu - Amosun - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info