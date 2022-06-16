Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Britain announces new sanctions on Russian officials — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Britain announced a fresh wave of sanctions targeting Vladimir Putin’s allies, including on officials involved with the “barbaric treatment of children in Ukraine.’’ Each had been dealt an asset freeze preventing them from dealing with British banks or ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ukraine war: Britain announces new sanctions on Russian officials Daily Post:
Ukraine war: Britain announces new sanctions on Russian officials
Ukraine Invasion: UK issues fresh sanctions against Russian officials Peoples Gazette:
Ukraine Invasion: UK issues fresh sanctions against Russian officials
Britain announces new sanctions on Russian officials - P.M. News PM News:
Britain announces new sanctions on Russian officials - P.M. News
Britain announces new sanctions on Russian officials News Breakers:
Britain announces new sanctions on Russian officials


   More Picks
1 OPEC Report Shows Crude Oil Production Dropped In Nigeria, Six Other Countries - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
2 “Don’t rip me” — Portable calls out Burna Boy for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties (video) - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
3 Rivers woman sells sister’s child for N600,000, police arrest suspects - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Sinners are those making laws in Nigeria - Bishop Kukah - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 2023 elections will be shifted, churches, mosques need security – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 Senatorial Seat: I Won’t Withdraw For Lawan, Machina Insists - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
7 Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Special Assistant To Akwa Ibom Governor & Actor, Moses Armstrong Arrested For R3pe | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
10 ''Check on Wike...' 'Wike would have been a better option''- Nigerians react as Atiku picks Okowa as his running mate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info