2023: Nigeria Must Be Peaceful, Chief of Defence Staff Warns Politicians
Channels Television  - The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has advised persons vying for political offices to abide by the rules of the game and maintain decorum in the forthcoming elections.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 OPEC Report Shows Crude Oil Production Dropped In Nigeria, Six Other Countries - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
2 “Don’t rip me” — Portable calls out Burna Boy for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties (video) - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
3 Rivers woman sells sister’s child for N600,000, police arrest suspects - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Sinners are those making laws in Nigeria - Bishop Kukah - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 2023 elections will be shifted, churches, mosques need security – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 Senatorial Seat: I Won’t Withdraw For Lawan, Machina Insists - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
7 Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Special Assistant To Akwa Ibom Governor & Actor, Moses Armstrong Arrested For R3pe | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
10 ''Check on Wike...' 'Wike would have been a better option''- Nigerians react as Atiku picks Okowa as his running mate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
