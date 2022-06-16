Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: We’ll teach PDP lesson – Ohanaeze fumes over nomination of Okowa as Atiku’s running mate
Daily Post  - The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo apex socio-political organization has threatened to punish the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for ignoring the Southeast in picking the running mate of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. DAILY POST ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VP: Ohanaeze Fumes, Promises To Teach PDP Lesson Over Okowa’s Nomination As Atiku’s Running Mate Independent:
VP: Ohanaeze Fumes, Promises To Teach PDP Lesson Over Okowa’s Nomination As Atiku’s Running Mate
2023: We’ll teach PDP lesson – Ohanaeze fumes over nomination of Okowa as Atiku’s running mate Nigerian Eye:
2023: We’ll teach PDP lesson – Ohanaeze fumes over nomination of Okowa as Atiku’s running mate
Osmek News:
2023: We’ll teach PDP lesson – Ohanaeze fumes over nomination of Okowa as Atiku’s running mate
Okowa: We’ll teach PDP lesson for ignoring South-East in picking Atiku’s running mate – Ohanaeze Kemi Filani Blog:
Okowa: We’ll teach PDP lesson for ignoring South-East in picking Atiku’s running mate – Ohanaeze


   More Picks
1 OPEC Report Shows Crude Oil Production Dropped In Nigeria, Six Other Countries - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
2 “Don’t rip me” — Portable calls out Burna Boy for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties (video) - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
3 Rivers woman sells sister’s child for N600,000, police arrest suspects - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Sinners are those making laws in Nigeria - Bishop Kukah - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 2023 elections will be shifted, churches, mosques need security – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 Senatorial Seat: I Won’t Withdraw For Lawan, Machina Insists - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
7 Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Special Assistant To Akwa Ibom Governor & Actor, Moses Armstrong Arrested For R3pe | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
10 ''Check on Wike...' 'Wike would have been a better option''- Nigerians react as Atiku picks Okowa as his running mate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info