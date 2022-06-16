Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"The love of mammon is real" - Pastor Anselm Madubuko reacts over Mbaka's 'stingy' comment on Peter Obi
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Senior Pastor of the Revival Assembly Church Lagos, Anselm Madubuko, has reacted after Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka said that Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot win 2023 election

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Fr. Mbaka’s statement on Peter Obi shameful – Actor, Okon Daily Post:
2023: Fr. Mbaka’s statement on Peter Obi shameful – Actor, Okon
Nigerians react to Mbaka’s ‘stingy’ comment on Peter Obi Premium Times:
Nigerians react to Mbaka’s ‘stingy’ comment on Peter Obi
2023: Fr. Mbaka’s statement on Peter Obi shameful – Actor, Okon Nigerian Eye:
2023: Fr. Mbaka’s statement on Peter Obi shameful – Actor, Okon
This Is Such A Shame - Okon Lagos Reacts To Father Mbaka Naija News:
This Is Such A Shame - Okon Lagos Reacts To Father Mbaka's Statement On Peter Obi
Nigerians Slam Fr Mbaka for saying Peter Obi too stingy, can never rule Nigeria Osmek News:
Nigerians Slam Fr Mbaka for saying Peter Obi too stingy, can never rule Nigeria
The Love Of Mammon Is Real - Pastor Anselm Madubuko Tackles Mbaka Over Tori News:
The Love Of Mammon Is Real - Pastor Anselm Madubuko Tackles Mbaka Over 'Stingy' Comment About Peter Obi


   More Picks
1 OPEC Report Shows Crude Oil Production Dropped In Nigeria, Six Other Countries - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
2 “Don’t rip me” — Portable calls out Burna Boy for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties (video) - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
3 Rivers woman sells sister’s child for N600,000, police arrest suspects - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 Sinners are those making laws in Nigeria - Bishop Kukah - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 2023 elections will be shifted, churches, mosques need security – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
6 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
7 Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 ''Check on Wike...' 'Wike would have been a better option''- Nigerians react as Atiku picks Okowa as his running mate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Mbaka receives blow over ‘stingy Youngman’ comment on Peter Obi - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info