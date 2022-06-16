Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"The love of mammon is real" - Pastor Anselm Madubuko reacts over Mbaka's 'stingy' comment on Peter Obi
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Senior Pastor of the Revival Assembly Church Lagos, Anselm Madubuko, has reacted after Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka said that Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot win 2023 election
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
2023: Fr. Mbaka’s statement on Peter Obi shameful – Actor, Okon
Premium Times:
Nigerians react to Mbaka’s ‘stingy’ comment on Peter Obi
Nigerian Eye:
2023: Fr. Mbaka’s statement on Peter Obi shameful – Actor, Okon
Naija News:
This Is Such A Shame - Okon Lagos Reacts To Father Mbaka's Statement On Peter Obi
Osmek News:
Nigerians Slam Fr Mbaka for saying Peter Obi too stingy, can never rule Nigeria
Tori News:
The Love Of Mammon Is Real - Pastor Anselm Madubuko Tackles Mbaka Over 'Stingy' Comment About Peter Obi
More Picks
1
OPEC Report Shows Crude Oil Production Dropped In Nigeria, Six Other Countries -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
2
“Don’t rip me” — Portable calls out Burna Boy for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
3
Rivers woman sells sister’s child for N600,000, police arrest suspects -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
4
Sinners are those making laws in Nigeria - Bishop Kukah -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
2023 elections will be shifted, churches, mosques need security – Primate Ayodele -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
6
Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father -
Nigerian Tribune,
6 hours ago
7
Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
''Check on Wike...' 'Wike would have been a better option''- Nigerians react as Atiku picks Okowa as his running mate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Mbaka receives blow over ‘stingy Youngman’ comment on Peter Obi -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
