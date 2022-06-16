Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PFN moves against Muslim-Muslim ticket, begins operation show your PVC in church - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) vowed to mobilize its members against voting party with Muslim-Muslim ticket in next year’s election.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We will mobilize our members against Muslim -Muslim ticket - PFN Vanguard News:
We will mobilize our members against Muslim -Muslim ticket - PFN
PFN vows to work against Muslim-Muslim ticket The Nation:
PFN vows to work against Muslim-Muslim ticket
PFN vows to work against Muslim-Muslim ticket The Eagle Online:
PFN vows to work against Muslim-Muslim ticket
PFN moves against Muslim-Muslim ticket, begins operation show your PVC in church See Naija:
PFN moves against Muslim-Muslim ticket, begins operation show your PVC in church
PFN, Others Move Against Muslim-Muslim Ticket The Tide:
PFN, Others Move Against Muslim-Muslim Ticket
National Daily:
PFN vows to mobilize members against APC Muslim-Muslim ticket agenda


   More Picks
1 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
2 Sinners are those making laws in Nigeria - Bishop Kukah - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 2023 elections will be shifted, churches, mosques need security – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 ''Check on Wike...' 'Wike would have been a better option''- Nigerians react as Atiku picks Okowa as his running mate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Mbaka receives blow over ‘stingy Youngman’ comment on Peter Obi - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 'This is not the Mbappe I wanted' - Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez speaks out for the first time since the forward rejected the Spanish club at last minute - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Ekiti 2022: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials under tight security - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
10 PFN moves against Muslim-Muslim ticket, begins operation show your PVC in church - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info