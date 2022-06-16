Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos takes over land where 21-storey building collapsed, says no compensation
News photo The Guardian  - Lagos State government on Thursday said that the land where the 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi would be taken over by the state government.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ikoyi Building Collapse: Lagos govt to demolish Premium Times:
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Lagos govt to demolish 'remaining buildings,' take over land
Lagos to demolish collapsed Ikoyi building; take over land Peoples Gazette:
Lagos to demolish collapsed Ikoyi building; take over land
Lagos to demolish buildings on site of collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi Pulse Nigeria:
Lagos to demolish buildings on site of collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi
Lagos takes over land where 21-storey building collapsed, says no compensation News Breakers:
Lagos takes over land where 21-storey building collapsed, says no compensation


   More Picks
1 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
2 Sinners are those making laws in Nigeria - Bishop Kukah - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 2023 elections will be shifted, churches, mosques need security – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Nigerians drag Father Mbaka over 'stingy youngman' comment on Peter Obi - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 AIB begins investigation into Overland aircraft ‘accident - Prompt News, 13 hours ago
6 Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 ''Check on Wike...' 'Wike would have been a better option''- Nigerians react as Atiku picks Okowa as his running mate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 'This is not the Mbappe I wanted' - Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez speaks out for the first time since the forward rejected the Spanish club at last minute - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Ekiti 2022: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials under tight security - Premium Times, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info