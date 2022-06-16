Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Okowa speaks after emerging running mate, says Atiku has answers to Nigeria's challenges
Premium Times  - Mr Okowa urged party members and all Nigerians to join hands with the PDP to rescue the nation from maladministration.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Okowa favourite to emerge Atiku The Punch:
Okowa favourite to emerge Atiku's running mate
Okowa Emerges As Atiku Running Mate Independent:
Okowa Emerges As Atiku Running Mate
Gov Okowa believes Atiku has answers to Nigeria’s challenges Pulse Nigeria:
Gov Okowa believes Atiku has answers to Nigeria’s challenges
Atiku has answers to Nigeria’s challenges – Okowa The News Chronicle:
Atiku has answers to Nigeria’s challenges – Okowa
Atiku Has Answers To Nigeria’s Challenges – Okowa The Will:
Atiku Has Answers To Nigeria’s Challenges – Okowa
Okowa favourite to emerge Atiku’s running mate News Breakers:
Okowa favourite to emerge Atiku’s running mate


   More Picks
1 OPEC Report Shows Crude Oil Production Dropped In Nigeria, Six Other Countries - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
2 Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m - 247 U Reports, 14 hours ago
4 Enugu State Gets Brand New University As NUC Approves State University Of Medical And Applied Science (SUMAS) Igbo- Eno, Enugu - CKN Nigeria, 17 hours ago
5 Pastor defrauded me N36.5m, 88-year-old woman tells court — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
6 Alleged domestic abuse: Absence of judge stalls Osinachi’s husband’s case - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
8 Abuja queues: Buhari approves freight rate increase for fuel transporters - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 PFN moves against Muslim-Muslim ticket, begins operation show your PVC in church - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
10 Why I stepped down for Tinubu - Amosun - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info