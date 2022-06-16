Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Customs in Katsina generates N104.7m, seizes items worth N38.5m
Daily Post  - The Katsina Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it generated over N104.7 million from export and import duties at the recently reopened Jibia Border. The command also disclosed that N38.5 million was realized from seized items ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

