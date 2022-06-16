Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
We’ll deal with those profiting from Nigeria’s insecurity –Buhari
The Punch
- The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday in Kano, said his government would deal with those profiting from the climate of fear and rampant insecurity nationwide.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
I will deal with those profiting from Nigeria’s insecurity –Buhari vows
PM News:
Buhari: I will deal decisively with those profiting from climate of fear, insecurity - P.M. News
News Breakers:
We’ll deal with those profiting from Nigeria’s insecurity –Buhari
Star News:
We’ll deal with those profiting from Nigeria’s insecurity –Buhari
Affairs TV:
We’ll deal with those profiting from Nigeria’s insecurity –Buhari
More Picks
1
Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father -
Nigerian Tribune,
11 hours ago
2
Sinners are those making laws in Nigeria - Bishop Kukah -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
2023 elections will be shifted, churches, mosques need security – Primate Ayodele -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
4
Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
''Check on Wike...' 'Wike would have been a better option''- Nigerians react as Atiku picks Okowa as his running mate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Mbaka receives blow over ‘stingy Youngman’ comment on Peter Obi -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
8
'This is not the Mbappe I wanted' - Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez speaks out for the first time since the forward rejected the Spanish club at last minute -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Ekiti 2022: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials under tight security -
Premium Times,
8 hours ago
10
PFN moves against Muslim-Muslim ticket, begins operation show your PVC in church - P.M. News -
PM News,
11 hours ago
