Ekiti governorship election: Police deploys 17,000 personnel
Daily Post  - The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Johnson Kokumo, has deployed 17,000 security operatives to Ekiti State ahead of Saturday's governorship

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel for Ekiti election Vanguard News:
NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel for Ekiti election
Police deploy 17,000 personnel for Ekiti poll Daily Trust:
Police deploy 17,000 personnel for Ekiti poll
Channels Television:
Police In Show Of Force Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship Election
NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel for Ekiti poll The Punch:
NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel for Ekiti poll
Security personnel at the INEC in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state, ready for Saturday, June 18 governorship election. Legit:
Security personnel at the INEC in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state, ready for Saturday, June 18 governorship election.
Ekiti: Police Assure Adequate Security, Deploy 17000 Personnel NPO Reports:
Ekiti: Police Assure Adequate Security, Deploy 17000 Personnel


