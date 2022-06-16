Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 Running mate: Wike, a strong party man, 'll not be disappointed — Okowa
News photo Vanguard News  - The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, understands the political exigencies that informed his choice as running mate to Atiku Abubakar.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Running mate: Wike won Nigerian Tribune:
Running mate: Wike won't be disappointed ― Okowa
Okowa: my choice won’t disappoint Wike The Nation:
Okowa: my choice won’t disappoint Wike
Wike should not be disappointed about my emergence as Atiku Peoples Gazette:
Wike should not be disappointed about my emergence as Atiku's running mate: Okowa
Running Mate: Wike Won’t Be Disappointed - Okowa The Nigeria Lawyer:
Running Mate: Wike Won’t Be Disappointed - Okowa
2023: Okowa Remains Atiku’s Best Vice Presidential Candidate – Group Naija News:
2023: Okowa Remains Atiku’s Best Vice Presidential Candidate – Group


   More Picks
1 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
2 AIB begins investigation into Overland aircraft ‘accident - Prompt News, 16 hours ago
3 Sinners are those making laws in Nigeria - Bishop Kukah - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 2023 elections will be shifted, churches, mosques need security – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerians drag Father Mbaka over 'stingy youngman' comment on Peter Obi - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Tyson Fury predicts heavyweight rematch - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 In Form Asake Premieres New Single 'Peace Be Unto You'(PBUY) | Listen - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
8 Army neutralised 47 Boko Haram terrorists; rescued Chibok girl: Spokeman - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
9 Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Ekiti poll: Federal High Court has not disqualified APC candidate, says Official - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info