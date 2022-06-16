Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Alleged N321bn fraud: Court stops Bala Mohammed from prosecuting 2 ex-Bauchi governors — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian  - A Federal High Court, Abuja has restrained the Bauchi Government from prosecuting two former governors over alleged misappropriation of the state’s funds and assets. They are Isa Yuguda and Mohammed Abubakar. Delivering judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo, ...

12 hours ago
