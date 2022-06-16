Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pastor defrauded me N36.5m, 88-year-old woman tells court — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - An 88-year-old woman, Tawakalitu Ilumooka, on Thursday told an Ikeja Special Offences Court how a pastor, Ayodeji Olorunfemi, allegedly defrauded her of N36.5 million.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How pastor defrauded 88-year-woman N36.5m Vanguard News:
How pastor defrauded 88-year-woman N36.5m
88-year-old woman accuses Pastor of defrauding her of N36.5m Pulse Nigeria:
88-year-old woman accuses Pastor of defrauding her of N36.5m
How Pastor defrauded me of N36.5m, 88-year-woman tells court The Eagle Online:
How Pastor defrauded me of N36.5m, 88-year-woman tells court
Lagos pastor allegedly defrauds 88-year-old woman of N36.5m News Wire NGR:
Lagos pastor allegedly defrauds 88-year-old woman of N36.5m
How Pastor Duped 88-year-old Woman N36.5M Newsmakers:
How Pastor Duped 88-year-old Woman N36.5M
Pastor defrauded me N36.5m, 88-year-old woman tells court News Breakers:
Pastor defrauded me N36.5m, 88-year-old woman tells court


   More Picks
1 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
2 Sinners are those making laws in Nigeria - Bishop Kukah - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 2023 elections will be shifted, churches, mosques need security – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Nigerians drag Father Mbaka over 'stingy youngman' comment on Peter Obi - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 AIB begins investigation into Overland aircraft ‘accident - Prompt News, 13 hours ago
6 Declare a State of Economic Emergency to tackle the fuel subsidy issue lest the rich and poor will all die together. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 ''Check on Wike...' 'Wike would have been a better option''- Nigerians react as Atiku picks Okowa as his running mate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 'This is not the Mbappe I wanted' - Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez speaks out for the first time since the forward rejected the Spanish club at last minute - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Ekiti 2022: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials under tight security - Premium Times, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info