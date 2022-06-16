Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Any progressive nation measures an individual by his values and not his vaults - Bianca Ojukwu defends Peter Obi after Mbaka labelled him 'stingy'
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Bianca Ojukwu, wife of late Biafran Warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has defended former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi after he was labeled "stingy" by Catholic Priest, Fr. E
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
‘Stingy man’: What Peter Obi did in 2009 – Bianca Ojukwu replies Fr Mbaka
Vanguard News:
More reactions trail Mbaka's 'stingy' comment on Peter Obi as Nigerians call for probe
The Punch:
Bianca Ojukwu Recounts Encounter With Peter Obi’s ‘Stinginess’ Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of the late Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has shared the moment, she encountered the ‘stingy’ nature of the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, ...
The Nation:
Bianca Ojukwu narrates encounter with ‘stingy’ Peter Obi
Yaba Left Online:
Nigeria needs Peter Obi’s ‘stinginess’ – Bianca Ojukwu writes as she shares encounter with Peter Obi in 2009
Premium Times:
Catholic Church condemns Mbaka’s ‘stingy’ comment on Peter Obi
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigeria needs Peter Obi’s ‘stinginess’ – Bianca Ojukwu writes as she shares encounter with Peter Obi in 2009
Nigeria Breaking News:
Catholic Disowns Fr Mbaka Over Attack On Peter Obi
News Breakers:
Peter Obi: Catholic Diocese of Enugu knocks Fr. Mbaka
Naija News:
Catholic Church Reacts To Mbaka’s Utterances Against Peter Obi
Within Nigeria:
Peter Obi only stingy to your ministry – Fr Oluoma counters Mbaka
Naija Parrot:
Nigeria needs Peter Obi’s ‘stinginess’ – Bianca Ojukwu writes as she shares encounter with Peter Obi in 2009
Edujandon:
My encounter with Peter Obi’s supposed ‘Stinginess’ - Bianca Ojukwu
Tori News:
Catholic Diocese Of Enugu Condemns Fr Mbaka's 'Stingy' Statement About Labour Party Candidate, Peter Obi
More Picks
1
Any progressive nation measures an individual by his values and not his vaults - Bianca Ojukwu defends Peter Obi after Mbaka labelled him 'stingy' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
PFN moves against Muslim-Muslim ticket, begins operation show your PVC in church - P.M. News -
PM News,
23 hours ago
3
Abducted wife of Niger State APC chairman regains freedom after payment of ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
FIFA unveils 16 cities for 2026 World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m -
247 U Reports,
18 hours ago
6
London-based church, SPAC Nation owned by flamboyant Nigerian Pastor Tobi Adegboyega closed down by UK government over fraud allegations -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 mins ago
7
Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child- Tonto Dikeh advises single mothers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Enugu State Gets Brand New University As NUC Approves State University Of Medical And Applied Science (SUMAS) Igbo- Eno, Enugu -
CKN Nigeria,
22 hours ago
9
Pastor defrauded me N36.5m, 88-year-old woman tells court — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
10
Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...