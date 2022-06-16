Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fireboy DML to perform at 2022 BET Awards
Correct NG  - Nigerian afropop singer, Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML has been billed to perform at the 2022 BET Awards. The show to be hosted by Hollywood actress, Taraji P. Henson will hold on Sunday, June 26 at the Microsoft Center in ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

