Adamawa Confirms 5 Cases, Additional 57 Suspected Cases Of Monkeypox The Nigeria Lawyer - The Adamawa State director of Public Health, Dr. Celine Laori, said, there has been an outbreak of monkeypox in Adamawa state. Dr. Laori said, there have been as at 12th June, 2022, five laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox in Adamawa state and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%