CKay Taps Davido, Focalistic and Abidoza for ‘Watawi’ | Listen

CKay has released his highly anticipated single, 'Watawi' which features Davido, Focalistic, and Abidoza. Hot off the back of his global appealing hit records, "Love Nwantiti" and "Emiliana," CKay pushes for another continent-spanning hit with his ...



News Credibility Score: 90%