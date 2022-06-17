Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mayorkun Shares New Single 'Certified Loner (No Competition)
News photo Not Just OK  - Mayorkun tops his sophomore album 'Back In Office' with a new amapiano tune entitled, Certified Loner (No Competition).

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Mayorkun – Certified Loner (No Competition) Too Xclusive:
Mayorkun – Certified Loner (No Competition)
Mayorkun releases new single Pulse Nigeria:
Mayorkun releases new single 'Certified loner (No competition)'
Mayorkun – Certified Loner (No Competition) Tunde Ednut:
Mayorkun – Certified Loner (No Competition)
Jaguda.com:
Mayorkun – Certified Loner (No Competition)
AFROPOP SUPERSTAR, MAYORKUN RELEASES FIRST SINGLE IN 2022, “CERTIFIED LONER” Akpraise:
AFROPOP SUPERSTAR, MAYORKUN RELEASES FIRST SINGLE IN 2022, “CERTIFIED LONER”
Music + Lyrics: Mayorkun – Certified Loner (No Competition) Kemi Filani Blog:
Music + Lyrics: Mayorkun – Certified Loner (No Competition)


   More Picks
1 OPEC Report Shows Crude Oil Production Dropped In Nigeria, Six Other Countries - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
2 Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m - 247 U Reports, 14 hours ago
4 Enugu State Gets Brand New University As NUC Approves State University Of Medical And Applied Science (SUMAS) Igbo- Eno, Enugu - CKN Nigeria, 17 hours ago
5 Pastor defrauded me N36.5m, 88-year-old woman tells court — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
6 Alleged domestic abuse: Absence of judge stalls Osinachi’s husband’s case - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
8 Abuja queues: Buhari approves freight rate increase for fuel transporters - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Why I stepped down for Tinubu - Amosun - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 AIB begins investigation into Overland aircraft ‘accident - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info