News at a Glance
Chris Brown Features Wizkid on New Single 'Call Me Everyday' | Listen
Not Just OK
- Chris Brown Features Wizkid on New Single 'Call Me Everyday' | Listen
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Listen: Chris Brown Featuring Wizkid ‘Call Me Everyday’
Daily Trust:
Chris Brown set to release new single featuring Wizkid
Yaba Left Online:
Rate this collaboration over 100 Chris Brown x Wizkid - Call Me Everyday
News Breakers:
Listen: Chris Brown Featuring Wizkid ‘Call Me Everyday’
More Picks
1
OPEC Report Shows Crude Oil Production Dropped In Nigeria, Six Other Countries -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
2
Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m -
247 U Reports,
14 hours ago
4
Enugu State Gets Brand New University As NUC Approves State University Of Medical And Applied Science (SUMAS) Igbo- Eno, Enugu -
CKN Nigeria,
17 hours ago
5
Pastor defrauded me N36.5m, 88-year-old woman tells court — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
6
Alleged domestic abuse: Absence of judge stalls Osinachi’s husband’s case -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
7
Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
8
Abuja queues: Buhari approves freight rate increase for fuel transporters -
The Punch,
6 hours ago
9
Why I stepped down for Tinubu - Amosun -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
10
AIB begins investigation into Overland aircraft ‘accident -
Prompt News,
19 hours ago
