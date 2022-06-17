Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yul Edochie reacts as his second wife calls him ‘the most handsome man’
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Veteran Nollywood actor Yul Edochie‘s second wife Judy Austin, has taken to Instagram to congratulate her husband on the renewal of his contract with a brand ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yul Edochie Linda Ikeji Blog:
Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy reveals she has taken up his surname
Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin-Moghalu declares she is officially an ‘Edochie’ Ripples Nigeria:
Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin-Moghalu declares she is officially an ‘Edochie’
Yul Edochie Pulse Nigeria:
Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin reveals she has taken his surname
‘Her Excellency Judy Austin Yul-Edochie’: Yul Edochie’s 2nd wife celebrates herself with stunning photo First Reports:
‘Her Excellency Judy Austin Yul-Edochie’: Yul Edochie’s 2nd wife celebrates herself with stunning photo
Judy Austin officially adds Gist Reel:
Judy Austin officially adds 'Yul Edochie' to her name; receives 'knocks' for calling herself, 'Her Excellency'
Actress Judy Austin Adds Yul Edochie’s Name To Her Name News Breakers:
Actress Judy Austin Adds Yul Edochie’s Name To Her Name
Actress Judy Austin-Moghalu Confirms She Has Officially Taken Yul Edochie’s Surname Mojidelano:
Actress Judy Austin-Moghalu Confirms She Has Officially Taken Yul Edochie’s Surname
Actress Judy Austin Adds Yul Edochie’s Name To Her Name | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Actress Judy Austin Adds Yul Edochie’s Name To Her Name | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy Austin Adds Husband’s Name To Hers Tori News:
Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy Austin Adds Husband’s Name To Hers


   More Picks
1 Any progressive nation measures an individual by his values and not his vaults - Bianca Ojukwu defends Peter Obi after Mbaka labelled him 'stingy' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 FIFA unveils 16 cities for 2026 World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 CKay Taps Davido, Focalistic and Abidoza for ‘Watawi’ | Listen - Not Just OK, 18 hours ago
4 Abducted wife of Niger State APC chairman regains freedom after payment of ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Ekiti governorship election: Police deploys 17,000 personnel - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Mayorkun Releases First Single In 2022 “Certified Loner (No Competition)” - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Chris Brown Features Wizkid on New Single 'Call Me Everyday' | Listen - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
8 Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m - 247 U Reports, 20 hours ago
9 Actress Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh?s battle with her mental health (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child- Tonto Dikeh advises single mothers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info