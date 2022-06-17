Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
LP denies alliance with APC
Vanguard News
- LP denies alliance with APC
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Ekiti 2022: Labour Party disowns APC alliance
Nigerian Eye:
Ekiti Guber: Labour Party disowns APC alliance
Naija News:
Ekiti Election: Labour Party Breaks Silence On Merger With APC
Within Nigeria:
Ekiti 2022: Labour Party disowns APC alliance
Tori News:
Ekiti Guber: Labour Party Denies Alliance With APC
More Picks
1
Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m -
247 U Reports,
15 hours ago
3
Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child- Tonto Dikeh advises single mothers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Enugu State Gets Brand New University As NUC Approves State University Of Medical And Applied Science (SUMAS) Igbo- Eno, Enugu -
CKN Nigeria,
19 hours ago
5
Pastor defrauded me N36.5m, 88-year-old woman tells court — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
6
PFN moves against Muslim-Muslim ticket, begins operation show your PVC in church - P.M. News -
PM News,
20 hours ago
7
2023: Nigeria Must Be Peaceful, Chief of Defence Staff Warns Politicians -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
8
Abducted wife of Niger State APC chairman regains freedom after payment of ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
10
House of reps member, Shina Peller dumps APC after losing 2023 senatorial ticket -
The Street Journal,
40 mins ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...