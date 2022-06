Nollywood Actor Moses Armstrong Arrested For Allegedly Raping 16-yr-old Girl CKN Nigeria - Nollywood actor and singer, Moses Armstrong, has been arrested by the police in Akwa Ibom State for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, who confirmed his arrest on Thursday, June 16, ...



