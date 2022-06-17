Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I was defrauded N36m after meeting river goddess – Woman
The Punch
- An 88-year-old woman, Tawakalitu Ilumoka, has told Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting at Ikeja, Lagos State, how she was allegedly defrauded of N36m by one Olorunfemi Ayodeji.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
How I Was Defrauded N36m After Meeting River Goddess – 88-Year-Old Woman Laments
Naija News:
I Lost N36m After Meeting River Goddess- 88-Year-old Woman
News Breakers:
I was defrauded N36m after meeting river goddess – Woman
Tori News:
How I Was Defrauded N36m After Meeting River Goddess – 88-Year-Old Woman Laments Bitterly
More Picks
1
FIFA unveils 16 cities for 2026 World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
Mayorkun Releases First Single In 2022 “Certified Loner (No Competition)” -
The Guardian,
9 hours ago
3
Actress Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh?s battle with her mental health (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
Chris Brown Features Wizkid on New Single 'Call Me Everyday' | Listen -
Not Just OK,
24 hours ago
5
2023: Nigerians Will Use Me And My Running Mate From Southern Nigeria To Defeat Tinubu, Atiku – Kwankwaso -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
6
E still dey learn: Fans hail Burna Boy as Davido throws female bra at Special Spesh during his New York show -
Legit,
13 hours ago
7
Abuja queues: Buhari approves freight rate increase for fuel transporters -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
UK approves extradition of WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange to US -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Policemen Reportedly Flee Checkpoint As Gunmen Kill Officer, Raze Patrol Vehicle In Enugu -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
10
Dogecoin Investor Drags Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX to Court in a $258 Billion Lawsuit | Investors King -
Investor King,
13 hours ago
