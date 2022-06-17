Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abuja queues: Buhari approves freight rate increase for fuel transporters
News photo The Punch  - In a bid to clear the persistent fuel queues by motorists in parts of the country, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has approved an increase in the freight rate being paid to transporters of petroleum products.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

