Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Kaduna-Kano auto crashes claimed 600 lives, injured 2,310 in 6 months’
News photo Daily Trust  - ‘Kaduna-Kano auto crashes claimed 600 lives, injured 2,310 in 6 months’

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

7 die, 5 injured in Kogi auto crash- FRSC The Guardian:
7 die, 5 injured in Kogi auto crash- FRSC
Nine persons die in Gombe auto crash Premium Times:
Nine persons die in Gombe auto crash
Nine people killed in Gombe auto crash Peoples Gazette:
Nine people killed in Gombe auto crash
Nine persons die in Gombe auto crash Hope for Nigeria:
Nine persons die in Gombe auto crash
Auto crash kills nine, injures 11 in Gombe The Street Journal:
Auto crash kills nine, injures 11 in Gombe
7 night travellers dead, 5 injured in Kogi crash - P.M. News PM News:
7 night travellers dead, 5 injured in Kogi crash - P.M. News
Nine persons die in Gombe road accident The Eagle Online:
Nine persons die in Gombe road accident


   More Picks
1 OPEC Report Shows Crude Oil Production Dropped In Nigeria, Six Other Countries - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
2 Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m - 247 U Reports, 14 hours ago
4 Enugu State Gets Brand New University As NUC Approves State University Of Medical And Applied Science (SUMAS) Igbo- Eno, Enugu - CKN Nigeria, 17 hours ago
5 Pastor defrauded me N36.5m, 88-year-old woman tells court — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
6 Alleged domestic abuse: Absence of judge stalls Osinachi’s husband’s case - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
8 Abuja queues: Buhari approves freight rate increase for fuel transporters - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Why I stepped down for Tinubu - Amosun - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 AIB begins investigation into Overland aircraft ‘accident - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info