Boko Haram member nabbed in Taraba, 27 local bombs recovered
The Punch  - The Taraba State Police Command on Thursday announced the arrest of a suspect, Usman Bala, over the bomb explosion at a drinking spot at Iware Cattle Market, Nukkai, Jalingo.

6 hours ago
