Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I'm sure of victory, won’t step down for Atiku, Tinubu - Kwankwaso
News photo The Punch  - In this exclusive interview with ABIODUN SANUSI, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party and national leader of the Kwankwasiya movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said he would not forego his presidential ambition for anyone, including the ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’m Sure Of Victory, Won’t Step Down For Atiku, Tinubu – Kwankwaso Information Nigeria:
I’m Sure Of Victory, Won’t Step Down For Atiku, Tinubu – Kwankwaso
I am certain of victory, won PM News:
I am certain of victory, won't step down for Atiku - Kwankwaso - P.M. News
I’m sure of victory, won’t step down for Atiku, Tinubu – Kwankwaso News Breakers:
I’m sure of victory, won’t step down for Atiku, Tinubu – Kwankwaso
I Am Sure Of Victory, Won’t Step Down For Atiku, Tinubu – Kwankwaso Infotrust News:
I Am Sure Of Victory, Won’t Step Down For Atiku, Tinubu – Kwankwaso
I’m sure of victory, won’t step down for Atiku, Tinubu – Kwankwaso Star News:
I’m sure of victory, won’t step down for Atiku, Tinubu – Kwankwaso
2023: Kwankwaso Speaks On Stepping Down For Tinubu And Atiku Naija News:
2023: Kwankwaso Speaks On Stepping Down For Tinubu And Atiku
2023 Elections: I Am Certain Of Victory – Kwankwaso Talk Glitz:
2023 Elections: I Am Certain Of Victory – Kwankwaso
I’m Sure Of Victory, Won’t Step Down For Atiku, Tinubu – Kwankwaso Speaks Tori News:
I’m Sure Of Victory, Won’t Step Down For Atiku, Tinubu – Kwankwaso Speaks


   More Picks
1 Any progressive nation measures an individual by his values and not his vaults - Bianca Ojukwu defends Peter Obi after Mbaka labelled him 'stingy' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 PFN moves against Muslim-Muslim ticket, begins operation show your PVC in church - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
3 Abducted wife of Niger State APC chairman regains freedom after payment of ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 FIFA unveils 16 cities for 2026 World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m - 247 U Reports, 18 hours ago
6 London-based church, SPAC Nation owned by flamboyant Nigerian Pastor Tobi Adegboyega closed down by UK government over fraud allegations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 mins ago
7 Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child- Tonto Dikeh advises single mothers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Enugu State Gets Brand New University As NUC Approves State University Of Medical And Applied Science (SUMAS) Igbo- Eno, Enugu - CKN Nigeria, 22 hours ago
9 Pastor defrauded me N36.5m, 88-year-old woman tells court — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
10 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info