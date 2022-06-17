Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits Invade Zamfara Town, Abduct Many Residents | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog  - Bandits Invade Zamfara Town, Abduct Many Residents

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Zamfara: Bandits attack Zurmi town, abduct many residents Daily Post:
Zamfara: Bandits attack Zurmi town, abduct many residents
Several Residents Abducted As Bandits Attack Zamfara Town The Trent:
Several Residents Abducted As Bandits Attack Zamfara Town
Bandits abduct scores in Zamfara community The Eagle Online:
Bandits abduct scores in Zamfara community
Several Residents Abducted As Bandits Attack Zamfara Town News Breakers:
Several Residents Abducted As Bandits Attack Zamfara Town
Zamfara: Bandits attack Zurmi town, abduct many residents Within Nigeria:
Zamfara: Bandits attack Zurmi town, abduct many residents
Residents Abducted As Bandits Invade Zamfara Town Tori News:
Residents Abducted As Bandits Invade Zamfara Town


   More Picks
1 Any progressive nation measures an individual by his values and not his vaults - Bianca Ojukwu defends Peter Obi after Mbaka labelled him 'stingy' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 FIFA unveils 16 cities for 2026 World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 CKay Taps Davido, Focalistic and Abidoza for ‘Watawi’ | Listen - Not Just OK, 18 hours ago
4 Abducted wife of Niger State APC chairman regains freedom after payment of ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Ekiti governorship election: Police deploys 17,000 personnel - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Mayorkun Releases First Single In 2022 “Certified Loner (No Competition)” - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Chris Brown Features Wizkid on New Single 'Call Me Everyday' | Listen - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
8 Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m - 247 U Reports, 20 hours ago
9 Actress Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh?s battle with her mental health (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child- Tonto Dikeh advises single mothers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info