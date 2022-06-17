Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Nigerians Will Use Me And My Running Mate From Southern Nigeria To Defeat Tinubu, Atiku – Kwankwaso
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Former governor of Kano state and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed confidence that Nigerians will vote for him in the 2023 election.
Kwankwaso said he would coast home to victory ...

7 hours ago
I The Punch:
