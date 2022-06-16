Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CAC begins registration of private schools as limited liability companies – Official  — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian  - The Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, says it has commenced registration of private schools as limited liability companies and not as a business entity to ensure continuity.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

CAC to register private schools as limited liability companies Peoples Gazette:
CAC to register private schools as limited liability companies
CAC begins registration of private schools as limited liability companies The Eagle Online:
CAC begins registration of private schools as limited liability companies
CAC begins registration of private schools as limited liability companies – Official News Breakers:
CAC begins registration of private schools as limited liability companies – Official
CAC Begins Registration of Private Schools as Limited Liability Companies – Official NPO Reports:
CAC Begins Registration of Private Schools as Limited Liability Companies – Official


   More Picks
1 Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m - 247 U Reports, 15 hours ago
3 Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child- Tonto Dikeh advises single mothers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Enugu State Gets Brand New University As NUC Approves State University Of Medical And Applied Science (SUMAS) Igbo- Eno, Enugu - CKN Nigeria, 19 hours ago
5 Pastor defrauded me N36.5m, 88-year-old woman tells court — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
6 PFN moves against Muslim-Muslim ticket, begins operation show your PVC in church - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
7 2023: Nigeria Must Be Peaceful, Chief of Defence Staff Warns Politicians - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
8 Abducted wife of Niger State APC chairman regains freedom after payment of ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
10 House of reps member, Shina Peller dumps APC after losing 2023 senatorial ticket - The Street Journal, 40 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info