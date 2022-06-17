Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Breaking! Mass Burial Begins for Owo Church Attacks Victims
News photo NPO Reports  - It’s tears all the way today in Owo, Ondo state as victims of church killings at the St. Francis Catholic Church are to be buried. At the service today is the Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu. NPO Reports gathered that the victims are ...

