NLC rejects Ganduje’s moves to borrow N10bn for CCTV
Daily Post  - The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Kano State Chapter, has vehemently rejected moves by the Government of Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje to borrow N10 billion for installing CCTV cameras at the five state emirate council headquarters.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

