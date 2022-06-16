Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian doctor replaces consultation fee with PVCs in his hospital
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian doctor, Prof Dr Kingsley Obioha, has announced that in place of consultation fees to be paid in his hospital, patients will now be required to present their permanent voters' card P

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian doctor uses PVCs to conduct free consultations — First Reports First Reports:
Nigerian doctor uses PVCs to conduct free consultations — First Reports
Reactions As Nigerian Doctor Replaces Consultation Fee With PVC In Hospital [Video] Naija News:
Reactions As Nigerian Doctor Replaces Consultation Fee With PVC In Hospital [Video]
Nigerians hail doctor as he replaces consultation fee with PVCs in his hospital (Video) Gist Reel:
Nigerians hail doctor as he replaces consultation fee with PVCs in his hospital (Video)
Nigerian Doctor Replaces Consultation Fee With PVCs In His Hospital (Video) Tori News:
Nigerian Doctor Replaces Consultation Fee With PVCs In His Hospital (Video)


   More Picks
1 Police have failed, Nigerians will bear arms soon - Akeredolu warns FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Abducted wife of Niger State APC chairman regains freedom after payment of ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 PFN moves against Muslim-Muslim ticket, begins operation show your PVC in church - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m - 247 U Reports, 17 hours ago
5 Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child- Tonto Dikeh advises single mothers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Enugu State Gets Brand New University As NUC Approves State University Of Medical And Applied Science (SUMAS) Igbo- Eno, Enugu - CKN Nigeria, 20 hours ago
7 Pastor defrauded me N36.5m, 88-year-old woman tells court — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
8 Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
9 Mayorkun Shares New Single 'Certified Loner (No Competition) - Not Just OK, 13 hours ago
10 House of reps member, Shina Peller dumps APC after losing 2023 senatorial ticket - The Street Journal, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info