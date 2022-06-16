UK approves extradition of WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange to US







Making the announcement on Friday, June 17, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said Assange has Linda Ikeji Blog - Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange’s extradition to the US has been approved by the UK.Making the announcement on Friday, June 17, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said Assange has



News Credibility Score: 99%