Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


E still dey learn: Fans hail Burna Boy as Davido throws female bra at Special Spesh during his New York show
Legit  - Nigerian singer Davido stirred reactions after he threw a bra from female fan at his hypeman Special Spesh during his sold-out concert in New York on Thursday.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Moment Davido Rejected An Oversized Bra At His New York Show (Watch Video) Too Xclusive:
The Moment Davido Rejected An Oversized Bra At His New York Show (Watch Video)
Moment Davido flung away bras’ thrown at him by female fans (Watch video) Correct NG:
Moment Davido flung away bras’ thrown at him by female fans (Watch video)
Davido flung away bras thrown at him live on stage (Watch video) Top Naija:
Davido flung away bras thrown at him live on stage (Watch video)
The Moment Davido Rejected An Oversized Bra At His New York Show (Watch Video) Tunde Ednut:
The Moment Davido Rejected An Oversized Bra At His New York Show (Watch Video)
Davido rejects a bra thrown at him by a fan At His New York Show Mp3 Bullet:
Davido rejects a bra thrown at him by a fan At His New York Show
“The way he flings them though”- Hilarious moment Davido flung away ‘bras’ thrown at him by female fans [Watch video] Gist Lovers:
“The way he flings them though”- Hilarious moment Davido flung away ‘bras’ thrown at him by female fans [Watch video]
Moment Davido flung away bras’ thrown at him by female fans (Watch video) Naija on Point:
Moment Davido flung away bras’ thrown at him by female fans (Watch video)


   More Picks
1 Any progressive nation measures an individual by his values and not his vaults - Bianca Ojukwu defends Peter Obi after Mbaka labelled him 'stingy' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 FIFA unveils 16 cities for 2026 World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 CKay Taps Davido, Focalistic and Abidoza for ‘Watawi’ | Listen - Not Just OK, 19 hours ago
4 Abducted wife of Niger State APC chairman regains freedom after payment of ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Mayorkun Releases First Single In 2022 “Certified Loner (No Competition)” - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
6 Chris Brown Features Wizkid on New Single 'Call Me Everyday' | Listen - Not Just OK, 18 hours ago
7 Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m - 247 U Reports, 21 hours ago
8 Actress Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh?s battle with her mental health (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 2023: Nigerians Will Use Me And My Running Mate From Southern Nigeria To Defeat Tinubu, Atiku – Kwankwaso - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
10 Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child- Tonto Dikeh advises single mothers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info