Unknown Gunmen attack Police Checkpoint, burn patrol vehicles [PHOTOS]
Politics Nigeria  - A police checkpoint was attacked by Unknown Gunmen in Nsukka area of Enugu State on Friday morning. POLITICS NIGERIA gathered that the incident occurred at Umeano Junction, Ibagwa-Ani, Nsukka LGA, leaving residents in panic.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

