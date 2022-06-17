Post News
News at a Glance
Forget Nigerian Men, They Won't Stop Breaking Your Heart – Nkechi Blessing Shares Message She Received From A Male Fan Asking Her To Marry Him
Tori News
- The infatuated Gambian asked the actress to try men from other countries and leave Nigerian men because they won’t stop breaking her heart.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
“Marry me and forget these Nigerian men” – Nkechi Blessing shares message she received from an infatuated fan
Yaba Left Online:
“Marry me and forget these Nigerian men” – Nkechi Blessing shares message she received from a Gambian admirer
GL Trends:
Forget Nigerian Men, They Can’t Stop Breaking Hearts – Nkechi Blessing
Gist Reel:
“Marry me and forget these Nigerian men” – Nkechi Blessing shares message she received from an infatuated fan
Edujandon:
“Marry me and forget these Nigerian men” – Nkechi Blessing reveals message she received from an Gambian fan
Naija Parrot:
“Marry me and forget these Nigerian men” – Nkechi Blessing shares message she received from a Gambian admirer
More Picks
1
Any progressive nation measures an individual by his values and not his vaults - Bianca Ojukwu defends Peter Obi after Mbaka labelled him 'stingy' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
FIFA unveils 16 cities for 2026 World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
CKay Taps Davido, Focalistic and Abidoza for ‘Watawi’ | Listen -
Not Just OK,
18 hours ago
4
Abducted wife of Niger State APC chairman regains freedom after payment of ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Ekiti governorship election: Police deploys 17,000 personnel -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
Mayorkun Releases First Single In 2022 “Certified Loner (No Competition)” -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
7
Chris Brown Features Wizkid on New Single 'Call Me Everyday' | Listen -
Not Just OK,
16 hours ago
8
Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m -
247 U Reports,
20 hours ago
9
Actress Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh?s battle with her mental health (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
10
Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child- Tonto Dikeh advises single mothers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
