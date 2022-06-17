My dad advised me to give out all that money donated to me by fans, friends - Davido

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Any progressive nation measures an individual by his values and not his vaults - Bianca Ojukwu defends Peter Obi after Mbaka labelled him 'stingy' - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
2
|
PFN moves against Muslim-Muslim ticket, begins operation show your PVC in church - P.M. News - PM News,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
Abducted wife of Niger State APC chairman regains freedom after payment of ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
FIFA unveils 16 cities for 2026 World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
5
|
Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m - 247 U Reports,
18 hours ago
|
6
|
London-based church, SPAC Nation owned by flamboyant Nigerian Pastor Tobi Adegboyega closed down by UK government over fraud allegations - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 mins ago
|
7
|
Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child- Tonto Dikeh advises single mothers - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
8
|
Enugu State Gets Brand New University As NUC Approves State University Of Medical And Applied Science (SUMAS) Igbo- Eno, Enugu - CKN Nigeria,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
Pastor defrauded me N36.5m, 88-year-old woman tells court — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
|
10
|
Police arrest man who killed 3-year-old boy in Anambra over argument with father - Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago