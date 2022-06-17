Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

European Commission Recommends EU Membership For War-ravaged Ukraine, Moldova
News photo Sahara Reporters  - European Commission Recommends EU Membership For War-ravaged Ukraine, Moldova

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EU to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status for EU membership Linda Ikeji Blog:
EU to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status for EU membership
War: Ukraine normally shouldn Daily Post:
War: Ukraine normally shouldn't be EU member - France
Ukraine moves closer to EU membership Vanguard News:
Ukraine moves closer to EU membership
Ukraine War: EU Leaders Back Immediate Candidate Status For Kyiv Independent:
Ukraine War: EU Leaders Back Immediate Candidate Status For Kyiv
European Commission set to endorse Ukraine EU membership Peoples Gazette:
European Commission set to endorse Ukraine EU membership
Ukraine recommended as EU candidate News Breakers:
Ukraine recommended as EU candidate
Russia Reacts As European Commission Is Set To Grant Ukraine EU Candidate Status Tori News:
Russia Reacts As European Commission Is Set To Grant Ukraine EU Candidate Status


