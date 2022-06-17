Post News
News at a Glance
European Commission Recommends EU Membership For War-ravaged Ukraine, Moldova
Sahara Reporters
- European Commission Recommends EU Membership For War-ravaged Ukraine, Moldova
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
EU to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status for EU membership
Daily Post:
War: Ukraine normally shouldn't be EU member - France
Vanguard News:
Ukraine moves closer to EU membership
Independent:
Ukraine War: EU Leaders Back Immediate Candidate Status For Kyiv
Peoples Gazette:
European Commission set to endorse Ukraine EU membership
News Breakers:
Ukraine recommended as EU candidate
Tori News:
Russia Reacts As European Commission Is Set To Grant Ukraine EU Candidate Status
More Picks
1
Any progressive nation measures an individual by his values and not his vaults - Bianca Ojukwu defends Peter Obi after Mbaka labelled him 'stingy' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
FIFA unveils 16 cities for 2026 World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
CKay Taps Davido, Focalistic and Abidoza for ‘Watawi’ | Listen -
Not Just OK,
19 hours ago
4
Abducted wife of Niger State APC chairman regains freedom after payment of ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Mayorkun Releases First Single In 2022 “Certified Loner (No Competition)” -
The Guardian,
3 hours ago
6
Chris Brown Features Wizkid on New Single 'Call Me Everyday' | Listen -
Not Just OK,
18 hours ago
7
Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m -
247 U Reports,
21 hours ago
8
Actress Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh?s battle with her mental health (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
2023: Nigerians Will Use Me And My Running Mate From Southern Nigeria To Defeat Tinubu, Atiku – Kwankwaso -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
10
Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child- Tonto Dikeh advises single mothers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
