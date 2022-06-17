Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UK closes Nigerian-owned church over financial mismanagement
News photo The Punch  - A United Kingdom High Court has ordered the closure of Salvation Proclaimer Ministries Limited, a church led by Nigeria-born Tobi Adegboyega, over alleged financial mismanagement and lack of transparency in its operations.

