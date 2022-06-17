Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Okowa betrayed South by accepting vice-presidential slot ― South, Middle Belt Leaders
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum has described the acceptance by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to be the running mate to Atiku Abubakar as a betrayal of the South.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

