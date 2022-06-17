Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man taught a bitter lesson by his debtor advices followers to stop lending people money as he shares message from said debtor
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man has taken to Twitter to share the message he received from a debtor as he advised people to stop lending others money.

 

"Stop lending money to people.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Stop lending money to people” – Man advises as he shares message from debtor who dared him to ‘do his worst’ Yaba Left Online:
“Stop lending money to people” – Man advises as he shares message from debtor who dared him to ‘do his worst’
“Stop lending money to people” – Man advises as he shares message from debtor who dared him to ‘do his worst’ Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Stop lending money to people” – Man advises as he shares message from debtor who dared him to ‘do his worst’
“Stop lending money to people” – Man advises as he shares message from debtor who dared him to ‘do his worst’ Naija Parrot:
“Stop lending money to people” – Man advises as he shares message from debtor who dared him to ‘do his worst’
Man Warns Followers To Stop Lending People Money As He Shares Horrible Experience With Debtor Tori News:
Man Warns Followers To Stop Lending People Money As He Shares Horrible Experience With Debtor


   More Picks
1 FIFA unveils 16 cities for 2026 World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Mayorkun Releases First Single In 2022 “Certified Loner (No Competition)” - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
3 CKay Taps Davido, Focalistic and Abidoza for ‘Watawi’ | Listen - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
4 Abducted wife of Niger State APC chairman regains freedom after payment of ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 Actress Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh?s battle with her mental health (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Chris Brown Features Wizkid on New Single 'Call Me Everyday' | Listen - Not Just OK, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Nigerians Will Use Me And My Running Mate From Southern Nigeria To Defeat Tinubu, Atiku – Kwankwaso - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
8 Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child- Tonto Dikeh advises single mothers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Abuja queues: Buhari approves freight rate increase for fuel transporters - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Sadio Mane Edges Closer To Liverpool Exit As Bayern Munich Fly In For Transfer Talks - Independent, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info