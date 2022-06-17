Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Owo church massacre: Governor Akeredolu and wife weep at funeral for slain victims (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, wept at the funeral mass for the victims of the June 5th, terror attack at the Saint Francis Catholic Church, O
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Owo massacre: Akeredolu weeps at funeral for slain victims
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Akeredolu, Wife Weep During Funeral Mass Of Owo Massacre Victims Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, his wife, Betty and other dignitaries were in tears, during the funeral mass of the victims of the Owo massacre on Friday.
The Sun:
Owo massacre: Akeredolu weeps at funeral, says 'we failed to protect our people'
Politics Nigeria:
Owo Massacre: Gov. Akeredolu, Wife weep at Funeral Service [PHOTOS]
Naija News:
Akeredolu, Wife Weep At Funeral Service Of Owo Attack Victims [Photos]
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Owo Attack: I’Ve Failed My People, Akeredolu Weeps At Funeral | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Screen Gist:
Owo Massacre: We’ve Failed Our People, Akeredolu Says At Funeral
Tori News:
Owo Church Massacre: Governor Akeredolu And Wife Weep At Funeral For Slain Victims (Photos)
More Picks
1
Any progressive nation measures an individual by his values and not his vaults - Bianca Ojukwu defends Peter Obi after Mbaka labelled him 'stingy' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
FIFA unveils 16 cities for 2026 World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
CKay Taps Davido, Focalistic and Abidoza for ‘Watawi’ | Listen -
Not Just OK,
19 hours ago
4
Abducted wife of Niger State APC chairman regains freedom after payment of ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Mayorkun Releases First Single In 2022 “Certified Loner (No Competition)” -
The Guardian,
3 hours ago
6
Chris Brown Features Wizkid on New Single 'Call Me Everyday' | Listen -
Not Just OK,
18 hours ago
7
Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m -
247 U Reports,
21 hours ago
8
Actress Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh?s battle with her mental health (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
2023: Nigerians Will Use Me And My Running Mate From Southern Nigeria To Defeat Tinubu, Atiku – Kwankwaso -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
10
Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child- Tonto Dikeh advises single mothers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...